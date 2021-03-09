Some Mass. Clinics Scramble to Get Second Doses of Vaccine

After local clinics didn't receive second coronavirus vaccine doses from Massachusetts, some communities have had to scramble to cancel and reschedule vaccine appointments.

Both Attleboro and Hull had to cancel second dose clinics after not receiving necessary doses from the state that were promised. And while both communities have since been told they will be getting vaccines, so they can re-schedule the clinics, a lot of patients have now already booked their follow-up shots elsewhere.

"People panicked and we couldn’t guarantee, even though we were told we would receive, second dose vaccines from the state," said Joyce Sullivan, the health director in Hull.

The state did stop sending shots to cities and towns last month due to limited supply, but promised to deliver second doses for those with appointments that were already scheduled.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Teachers are starting to get the coronavirus vaccine, but what about kids? It might be sooner than you think, Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

State Rep. Adam Scanlon was one of the lawmakers who stepped in to help, getting in touch with officials at the Department of Public Health who agreed to send second doses.

"We explained to them it’s the right thing to do," he said, adding that he hasn't gotten an explanation for what happened.

A representative for Gov. Charlie Baker's office said they are looking into the issue.