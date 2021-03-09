Gov. Baker to Make Announcement Tuesday Morning: WATCH LIVE

Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to make a housing announcement on Tuesday morning.

He is expected to speak at 10 a.m. He will be joined virtually by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy, MassDevelopment President and CEO Dan Rivera, Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer, state lawmakers and other local leaders.

The announcement will be about the Site Readiness Program, which, according to MassDevelopment, aims to increase the state's inventory of large, well-located, project-ready sites; to accelerate private-sector investment in industrial and commercial projects; and to support the conversion of abandoned sites and obsolete facilities into clean, actively-used, tax-generating properties.

It is unclear if Baker will provide any updates on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. The governor has not spoken publicly since traveling to Florida last week following a death in the family. He was expected to return to Massachusetts on Monday.

Massachusetts travel restrictions during the ongoing pandemic require anyone entering the state, including returning residents, to quarantine for 10 days or produce a negative COVID-19 test result that has been administered within 72 hours of their arrival. A test can also be taken after arrival in the state, but a traveler must begin to quarantine until a negative test result comes back.

Starting next week, teachers will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine -- but how will they be able to sign up with no available appointments in sight?

Starting Thursday, teachers in Massachusetts will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but many are worried about having to compete with everyone for appointments and have called on Baker to come up with a more streamlined plan.

Educators may book appointments at all 170 sites currently open to eligible residents in Massachusetts by visiting www.mass.gov/covidvaccinemap.

Baker said there is not enough supply yet, but the state will set aside certain days for teachers at some of the state’s vaccination sites. But with 12,000 appointments snatched up in seconds last Thursday, many are worried about what next week will bring when teachers are allowed to sign up.

As schools prepare for full reopenings, firefighters are making their pitch to help teachers get the coronavirus vaccine.

There are approximately 400,000 K-12 educators, child care workers and K-12 school staff in Massachusetts. Due to a limited federal supply and people in earlier stages who still haven't been vaccinated, it is estimated that it will take a month for all eligible individuals to secure a first appointment. This could change if federal supply increases dramatically, including the recently authorized Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Without a plan from the state, teachers are worried they will get appointments during the school day and not be able to get coverage. They are also concerned they will have side effects and have to call out sick.

Since substitute teachers are hard to find during the pandemic, school administrators are hopeful they will be able to host clinics toward the end of the week or on weekends so they have time to recover.