BOSTON

Taking Back the Streets: Expanded Sidewalks, Bike Lanes Expected This Month in Boston

Other major cities have implemented the strategy in order to more easily maintain social distancing practices for pedestrians.

By Melanie Tymn

NBC Universal, Inc.

According to Boston.com, city officials are looking into repurposing Boston streets during the coronavirus pandemic.

At a Boston City Council hearing Tuesday night, Vineet Gupta, the director of planning for the city transportation department, explained the city is looking to expand sidewalks into driving lanes in specified locations this month to make room for people to walk and ride bicycles.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus Apr 27

Small Business and the COVID-19 Crisis: Answering Your Questions Every Tuesday

coronavirus 11 hours ago

Among the Mainstays of 2020 Claimed by the Pandemic: Spring

Other cities across the world have made similar moves to allow for increased social distancing.

On Monday, Mayor Marty Walsh cited Hanover Street as one example of a street that could be closed to vehicle traffic in order to increase distance for outdoor dining and pedestrians. But one issue that still needs to be looked at is how emergency vehicles would access the area.

“We're going to be looking at all the different ideas, and we're going to be reaching out to the community for input," he said.

The city is also searching for ways to allow for more social distancing on buses. Walsh explained that subway ridership is down, but essential workers still heavily rely on buses.

This article tagged under:

BOSTONcoronavirussidewalks
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us