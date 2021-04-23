COVID-19

These New England States Were Praised by a White House Advisor for Their Vaccine Efforts

Besides Massachusetts, White House coronavirus adviser Andy Slavitt pointed to Connecticut, Maine and Vermont

In this Feb. 16, 2021, file photo, RN Rusha Prajapati reconstitutes the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at La Colaborativa in Chelsea, Massachusetts.
Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

Massachusetts was one of several states to receive a shout-out from the White House for its efforts to vaccinate as much of the adult population as possible.

White House coronavirus adviser Andy Slavitt tweeted out Friday morning that eight states have now vaccinated more than 60% of adults with a first shot.

Besides Massachusetts, Slavitt pointed to Connecticut, New Mexico, Maine, New Jersey, Vermont and Hawaii. New Hampshire has crossed the 70% threshold according to Slavitt.

"All of them have turned the corner on the number of cases & hospitalizations. Well done. Let's all get there," Slavitt tweeted.

More than 3.2 million Massachusetts residents have received first doses and about 2.2 million people have been fully immunized.

This article tagged under:

COVID-19MassachusettsMaineVermontConnecticut
