UMass Amherst Announces Fall 2020 Reopening Plan

The University of Massachusetts Amherst on Monday announced its reopening plan for the fall semester amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the Fall 2020 Reopening Plan, most of UMass Amherst's courses will be taught remotely, but students will be given the option to live on campus under certain restrictions, according to university officials.

UMass Amherst is also giving students the option to determine whether to spend the semester on campus or at home.

Students who want to remain in on-campus housing will have to practice social distancing, wear face masks outside personal living spaces, limit social contacts to a minimal number of people per day and adhere to other regulations.

The university will also establish a Public Health Promotion Center to manage coronavirus and offer flu vaccinations. The program will include testing, isolation and contact tracing.

Classes will resume on Aug. 24 and end Nov. 20 before Thanksgiving break, when students will move out of residence halls. Final exams will be taken remotely after the break.

Class capacities will be limited to ensure social distancing.

The complete reopening plan can be found at www.umass.edu/reopening.