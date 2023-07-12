David Ortiz sprays “Yankee repellent” on Juan Soto in funny All-Star Game moment

Juan Soto's future with the San Diego Padres could become one of the top storylines in Major League Baseball if the San Diego Padres are still struggling close to the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

He has one more year left on his contract, but if the Padres aren't confident they can re-sign him, it might make sense to trade the superstar outfielder and recoup some of the assets they gave up to acquire him from the Washington Nationals last year.

One team that needs hitting is the New York Yankees, especially with reigning American League MVP winner Aaron Judge injured and out of the lineup. Yankees legend Derek Jeter, who's also an analyst for FOX Sports, would like to see his former team make a move for Soto if the Padres continue to struggle.

"If (the Padres) don't have a good next couple of weeks, I wouldn't mind seeing the Yankees go out and get Juan Soto," Jeter said during FOX's postgame coverage of Tuesday night's 2023 MLB All-Star Game in Seattle.

"If [the Padres] don't have a good next couple of weeks, I wouldn't mind seeing the Yankees go out and get Juan Soto." - @derekjeter 👀 pic.twitter.com/BrMe6jJAwR — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 12, 2023

Soto was on the set with Jeter, ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez and Red Sox legend David Ortiz later in FOX's postgame show. Ortiz lightened the mood a bit by putting on a hat and taking out a can of "Yankee repellent" and spraying the entire panel, including Soto.

That's it, @davidortiz is tired of being on set with these Yankees 😡 pic.twitter.com/AzQISIwdKh — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 12, 2023

Whatever can be done to keep Soto away from the Yankees is good for the Red Sox, right?

In all seriousness, Soto's future is a fascinating storyline. He is an elite player, one who could totally transform an entire lineup. He's also proven he can deliver in the postseason, evidenced by his impressive performance during the Nationals' 2019 World Series run.

The Red Sox and Yankees have battled over many players during the history of their epic rivalry. Could Soto be next?