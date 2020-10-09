Cyberattack Disrupts Classes at Tyngsboro Public Schools

A cyberattack knocked out the internet this week at a school campus in Tyngsboro, Massachusetts, and experts believe it was caused by a device on the property, the city's school district said Friday.

The cyberattack was a distributed denial of services attack, according to the Tyngsboro School District, a common way of shutting down websites or computer networks. It's under investigation by a a slew of agencies and experts, and it's not yet clear whether it was done on purpose or if a device was compromised in a hack.

Class was remote for the two schools at the Norris Road campus, Tyngsborough High School and Tyngsborough Middle School, on Friday, officials said, but the hope is that students can return on Tuesday, after the holiday Monday. The cyberattack didn't affect Tyngsboro Elementary School.

The outage disrupted the "very successful and positive start to our school year," according to Superintendent Michael Flanagan.

“We have all pulled together and worked so hard to create a positive learning environment in spite of the challenges and disruptions of the COVID pandemic. While we are confident that we will soon rectify this situation, I am upset for the difficulty and disruption this has caused our students, families, and staff,” he said in a statement.