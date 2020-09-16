The Sharon School Committee placed Superintendent Victoria Greer on administrative leave and decided not to renew her contract for next year, according to reports.

Greer's paid leave, effective immediately, comes as students are expected return to class as part of the town’s hybrid learning plan. Greer told the Boston Herald that she filed a charge of discrimination against the School Committee. She did not immediately return requests for comment.

Sharon School Committee Chair Judy Crosby announced that the board wouldn't renew Greer's contract, which expires June 30, 2021, in a statement Monday. Crosby did not say why and declined further comment.

The superintendent's leave comes amid a protracted and public battle between the Sharon Teachers Association and the school committee over how to safely restart the school year.

Dozens of concerned teachers protested outside Sharon Town Hall Monday, arguing that they don’t feel safe inside their own classrooms and accusing the school district of not being prepared to operate safely during the coronavirus pandemic.

Teachers in Sharon, Mass. will return to the classroom on Wednesday in spite of concerns over the air condition in the buildings and other issues related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Teachers were refusing report to work in a push for remote learning amid the coronavirus pandemic, a move that drew sharp criticism from Crosby, who called the act an “illegal strike.”

The school board eventually filed a petition with the State Labor Relations Board. Teachers then reported to work on Friday to prepare for the first day of school.

The union agreed to comply with the district’s decision to begin classes under a hybrid learning model, in which students are split into groups with half attending class in-person for two days and remote for two days. Wednesday of each week will be remote learning for all students.

Sharon’s five schools will reopen on Wednesday, when teachers will offer remote learning sessions online. The first day of in-person classes is set for Thursday, when some students will return.