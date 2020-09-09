Teachers to Protest Hybrid Learning in Sharon

In a continued push for remote learning, teachers will rally in protest Wednesday as they boycott their classrooms in Sharon, Massachusetts.

The Sharon Teachers Association is demanding that the district halt its hybrid learning plan, citing air quality concerns that the union claims does not meet minimum safety standards. The group is slated to gather in Sharon Town Center at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to voice their concerns.

"The STA is disappointed that the School Committee and Superintendent were not thorough in their planning for a hybrid learning model,” union President Bernadette Murphy said.

But the chair of the Sharon School Committee, Judith Crosby, argued that school buildings are safe for the blended learning model because the town has "virtually no instances," of coronavirus and a zero 14-day case count.

“Our buildings are safe for teachers, staff and for our students," Crosby said.

Crosby noted that since some teachers refuse to work in the buildings, the Sharon School Committee has filed a petition with the Massachusetts Labor Relations Board to declare a strike, which is illegal under Massachusetts law.

“Teachers were required to report in person today for professional development regarding hybrid learning and to prepare their classrooms for the new school year," Crosby said Tuesday. "Specific questions about our health and safety plan and the technology that supports hybrid teaching can only be answered by being inside the building."

Members of the STA have been refusing to work inside the schools during professional development days prior to the students' return.

With the help of a state mediator, the STA and the School Committee have met seven times to negotiate health and safety protocols.

As part of the bargaining, the district’s HVAC contractor evaluated the HVAC systems in Sharon schools, according to the STA. The union claims that none of the schools met minimum standards for maintaining air quality sufficient to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the nurses’ offices recirculate indoor air to the administrative suites.

Students are scheduled to start classes in person on Wednesday, Sept. 16 under a hybrid plan approved by the Sharon School Committee.

"It is vital for their educational and emotional health that they be in school with their classmates and their teachers," Crosby said.

The STA maintains that many other health and safety items remain unresolved, "making it impossible," to begin the school year with students and staff working in the buildings.

"Because of the School Committee and Superintendent’s inaction, that work will have to begin remotely," Murphy said.

Sharon isn't the only town in Massachusetts to experience push-back from educators amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Andover School Committee is also taking legal action after teachers refused to enter schools and instead reported to work outside the buildings.