Patriots Camp

Bourne, Parker fire back at critics of Patriots' WR room

Kendrick Bourne and the Patriots' wide receivers have their antennae up.

By Darren Hartwell

NBC Universal, Inc.

The New England Patriots may be short on talent at wide receiver, but they have plenty of motivation.

Near the end of his chat with reporters at Sunday's training camp practice outside Gillette Stadium, Kendrick Bourne was asked about the play of fellow receiver Tyquan Thornton.

Rather than discuss Thornton's play, however, Bourne responded by parroting a take that Mike Giardi of the Boston Sports Journal delivered last week on NBC Sports Boston's Boston Sports Tonight.

"Stink, stank and stunk," Bourne said before walking off with a grin. (Check out Giardi's comments and Bourne's reply in the video player above.)

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Bourne's swipe at Giardi got a rise out of teammate DeVante Parker, who tweeted, "he funny af for that" and later responded to one of Giardi's tweets with the same "stink stank stunk" line.

News

WESTFORD 7 mins ago

Police helicopter assisting with search for missing Westford man

Tewskbury 38 mins ago

Pet boa constrictor found outside of hotel in Tewksbury

The message from the Patriots' wide receiver room here is clear: They've heard the noise, and they're using it as a chip on their collective shoulder.

While Bourne and Parker singled out Giardi's comments, he's far from the only NFL analyst who is dubious of New England's receiving corps. ESPN's Bill Barnwell ranked the Patriots' skill position players 26th out of 32 NFL teams, while Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis had the team's receivers and tight ends at No. 28 in his rankings. The Athletic's Mike Sando wrote recently that Mac Jones has "the worst supporting cast of any young quarterback." You get the idea.

These criticisms aren't necessarily unfounded, either. No wideout on New England's current roster had more than 600 receiving yards last season, and free-agent acquisition JuJu Smith-Schuster is the closest the team has to a true No. 1 receiver. If any Patriots wide receiver flirts with 1,000 yards this season, it will be a surprise.

But Bourne, Parker and their fellow wideouts appear to be a proud group that's eager to silence its naysayers.

"We've got a lot of doubters, so got a lot to prove," Bourne said Sunday. "I’m excited, man. It’s good to be the underdog sometimes, because they don’t know we’re coming."

This article tagged under:

Patriots CampKendrick Bourne
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us