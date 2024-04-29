Billie Eilish coming to Boston this fall. Here's how to get tickets

Singer Billie Eilish is coming to Boston later this year on her next tour.

Eilish will bring her Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour to TD Garden on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, Live Nation noted in a release Monday.

Her global tour will make its way through North America starting in September, and picks back up in February 2025 in Australia ahead of her European tour.

This announcement comes two weeks before she's set to release her third studio album Me Hard and Soft on May 17.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Fans who are American Express card members can register for access to presale tickets on April 30, which runs throughout the week, according to Live Nation. General tickets go on sale May 3 on billieeilish.com.

Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour starts on Sept. 29, 2024, in Quebec and is set to end on Dec. 17 in Inglewood, California.