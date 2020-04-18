Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Methuen

1 Dead, 1 Hurt in Methuen House Fire

The cause of the fire does not appear to be suspicious, fire officials say

Firetruck

" data-ellipsis="false">

One person died and another was injured overnight when a fire broke out at a home in Methuen, Massachusetts fire officials said Saturday.

The single-family home on Lisa Lane suffered serious damage, the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services said in a statement. The cause of the fire does not appear suspicious.

The agency didn't give any information on who the victims are or how the fire is believed to have started.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 1 hour ago

RI’s Governor to Give Update on State’s Coronavirus Response

coronavirus in new england 2 hours ago

Half a Million More Masks Coming to Aid New Hampshire’s Coronavirus Fight

Local and state police and fire officials are investigating, the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services said.

This article tagged under:

Methuenhouse fire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us