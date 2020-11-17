Local

1 Dead, 1 in Custody After Brockton Crash

One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Brockton, Massachusetts

One person is dead and another is in police custody after a crash Tuesday in Brockton, Massachusetts.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash at the intersection of Route 123 and Pearl Street around 3:15 p.m., according to state police.

Authorities said the crash resulted in a fatality and that a suspect was in custody, but no further details were immediately available.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation tweeted shortly after 3:30 p.m. that westbound lanes of Route 123 were closed in the area.

State police say they are continuing to investigate.

