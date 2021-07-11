Local

1 Dead, 1 Injured Following Small Plane Crash in NH

The two men were the plane's only occupants

Federal Aviation Administration
Authorities say one man is dead and another injured after their small plane crashed in New Hampshire.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident, which occurred in Charlestown around 6:20 p.m. Saturday, the FAA said.

The two men were the plane's only occupants.

Local police say one of the men died at the scene, but the other was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The men's identities have not yet been released.

They were flying in a Bailey Dragonfly, a single-engine, ultralight plane often used to tow gliders.

