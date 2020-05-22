Local

1 Dead, 1 Injured in Jamaica Plain Shooting

Boston Police found four guns and arrested two people in connection with the shooting in Jamaica Plain Thursday night

By Nia Hamm and Mary Markos

Police lights by night
Getty Images

One person is dead and another injured after a shooting at a housing project in Jamaica Plain around 10 p.m. Thursday.

The shooting marks the fourth homicide in Boston in less than a week.

Boston Police found four guns and arrested two people in connection with the shooting near 267 Center Street. There were three separate calls reporting shots fired, according to officials.

Officers found two men in a courtyard - one with non-life threatening injuries, another with life-threatening injuries who was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Police Commissioner William Gross said another suspect tried to run but was caught armed.

Gross is calling for the public’s help while lamenting the uptick in violence.

“It’s not even summertime yet - this is what we've been facing," Gross said. "People - use your voices and protect your neighborhood - with your voices.”

Someone in a hostile crowd that formed at the scene was also arrested after trying to trip an officer, Gross said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Boston Police Department immediately.

shootingBoston Police DepartmentJAMAICA PLAINgun violence
