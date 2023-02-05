Local

Orleans

Boy, 6, Dies After Being Pulled From Cape Cod Fire

When firefighters arrived, they were told a person was unaccounted for in the building and, after going inside, found the boy seriously injured

By Irvin Rodriguez

A 6-year-old boy is dead and four other people were hospitalized after a house fire in Orleans, Massachusetts on Saturday night, officials said.

A two-and-a-half story building on Route 6A was up in flames when the Orleans Fire Department was called about 8:40 p.m. Saturday, according to local police and firefighters and the State Fire Marshal's Office.

When firefighters arrived, they were told a person was unaccounted for in the building and, after going inside, found the boy seriously injured. He was rushed to the hospital but later died, authorities said.

The boy's name wasn't given, and officials didn't share the conditions of the other four people taken to the hospital for care.

The fire, determined to be accidental, was knocked down within 20 minutes, authorities said.

