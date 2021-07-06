1 Dead, 4 Injured After Woman Allegedly Driving Impaired Crashes Into 2 Other Vehicles

A Maine woman was arrested Tuesday for driving under the influence after she was involved in a crash that killed one person and injured several others on Interstate 95 in Seabrook, New Hampshire, state police said.

According to police, Sue Sargent, 66, of Eliot, was traveling northbound around noon when her vehicle started to drift to the left. Her Subaru Outback crossed lanes and sideswiped a Toyota Sienna that was driven by Shannon Geoghegan, 50, of Franklin, Massachusetts.

Geoghegan had two passengers in her car: Lawrence Geoghegan, 58, and a juvenile male. All three were uninjured, police said.

After the impact, Sargent's SUV continued to drive to its left, crossing the grassy median and emerging into southbound traffic, where it struck a Jeep Wrangler with four men from New Jersey inside. One of the four died, police said.

The Jeep was driven by Joseph Hoffman, 29, of Colonia, New Jersey. His three passengers were Matthew Santangelo, 29, of Colonia, New Jersey; Jamerson Tisch, 27, of Keyport, New Jersey; and Michael Hoffman, 27, of Colonia, New Jersey.

According to police, the force of the impact from the collision with Sargent's SUV caused the Jeep to rollover and come to a rest upside down off the edge of the highway. During this sequence, police say Michael Hoffman was ejected from the Jeep. He was taken to the Seabrook Emergency Room of the Portsmouth Regional Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Joseph Hoffman, Santangelo and Tisch were also taken to the emergency room with minor injuries.

Sargent's SUV was disabled due to the impact of the crash and came to a rest in the southbound travel lanes, police said. She was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

Sargent was later placed under arrest for aggravated driving while under the influence, police said, but she was released on personal recognizance bail and left in the care of the hospital for medical treatment.

She will be arraigned in Rockingham Superior Court at a date to be determined based on her medical release. Police said although physical impairment appears to be a contributing factor in the crash, all aspects remain under investigation.

Anyone that may have further information related to this crash is asked to contact Trooper Eric Torrens at 603-223-4381 or at Eric.M.Torrens@dos.nh.go.

Police said three lanes of I-95 southbound were closed for approximately five hours following the collisions. The New Hampshire State Police were assisted on scene by the NH Department of Transportation and the Seabrook police and fire departments.