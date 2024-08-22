Taunton

1 dead after house fire in Taunton

Firefighters found the victim inside the home on North Walker Street

By Thea DiGiammerino

WJAR-TV

One person has died after a house fire in Taunton, Massachusetts, on Thursday.

Taunton Fire Chief Steven Lavigne said his department was called to the home on North Walker Street around 3:34 p.m. When they arrived, they found an adult inside the home. That person was pronounced dead on scene.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The victim's identity was not immediately released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

More local news

Boston 1 hour ago

Can a water taxi help solve Boston's traffic troubles?

Easton 2 hours ago

5 in custody after shots fired in Brockton set off chase that ended in Easton

This article tagged under:

Taunton
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us