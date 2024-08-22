1 dead after house fire in Taunton

One person has died after a house fire in Taunton, Massachusetts, on Thursday.

Taunton Fire Chief Steven Lavigne said his department was called to the home on North Walker Street around 3:34 p.m. When they arrived, they found an adult inside the home. That person was pronounced dead on scene.

The victim's identity was not immediately released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.