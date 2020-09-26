Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Lowell Shooting

1 Injured in Saturday Morning Shooting in Lowell

The victim remains in critical condition, police said

File photo of police lights
Getty Images

A person was injured in a Saturday morning shooting in Lowell, Massachusetts, police said.

The Lowell Police Department responded shortly before 4 a.m. to a report of a male shot in the area of 35 Sutherland Street. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds in the street upon arrival, police said.

Officers performed first aid on the victim until the arrival of the ambulance, paramedics and the Lowell Fire Department. The man was transferred to a local hospital and later transported to a Boston hospital.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Worcester Police Department 30 mins ago

Worcester Man Steals Delivery Truck, Crashes Into Worcester Police Department

fatal pedestrian accident 3 hours ago

Pedestrian Hit, Killed on Mass. Pike in Blandford: State Police

The victim remains in critical condition, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing. No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Lowell Police Department at 978-937-3200.

This article tagged under:

Lowell ShootinglowellLowell Police DepartmentLowell Fire
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us