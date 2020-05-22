1 Injured in Serious Crash in East Boston

One person was injured in a serious crash in East Boston on Friday morning.
The crash was reported before 7 a.m. on the McClellan Highway northbound. A photo from the scene showed that only the burned out wreckage of one vehicle remained.
Aerial images from NBC10 Boston's Sky Ranger helicopter showed a large area of the roadway blocked off.
Traffic around the area is reportedly very slow.
Boston EMS confirmed one victim was taken to a local burn center. Boston police confirmed there were injuries, but had no additional information.
About 2,000 customers are without power in the area of the crash, according to Eversource.