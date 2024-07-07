1 killed in crash on I-495 near Raynham-Bridgewater line

One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 495 in Massachusetts on Saturday afternoon.

State police said they responded to a report of a crash around 3:18 p.m. on I-495 south prior to Route 24 near the Raynham-Bridgewater line. Preliminary investigation showed that a single-vehicle had gone off the highway and into the tree line and crashed. Smoke was emanating from the vehicle when emergency officials arrived at the scene.

One person died as a result of the crash, state police confirmed. The name of the victim has not been released.

The right travel lane was closed for several hours as a result of the investigation, reopening just before 7:30 p.m.

No further details were immediately available.