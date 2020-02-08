1 Killed in Dorchester Shooting

A man was shot and killed in Dorchester Friday evening.

At 6:30 p.m., police were called to the area of Columbia Road and Hancock Street. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot, police said. He was brought to the hospital, where he later died.

Police are asking for help investigating. Anyone with information is urged to call the Crimestoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS.

If you need emotional support or someone to talk to concerning incidents in your community, the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team provides free support at 617-431-0125.