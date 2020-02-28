1 Killed in Tollbooth Crash in Hooksett, NH

One person died overnight in a fiery crash at a toll plaza in New Hampshire, state police say.
State troopers and the Hooksett Fire Department responded around 1:55 a.m. Friday to a report of a crash on Interstate 93 southbound at the Hooksett Toll Plaza.
Responding authorities discovered a 2017 Subaru Forester had struck one of the manned toll booths and caught fire, killing the sole occupant of the vehicle.
Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
The toll attendant who had been working in the tollbooth was not injured, police say, however he was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.
Officials are working to identify the driver at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Erin Frost at 603-271-3636.
It's unclear what may have caused the fatal crash. It remains under investigation.