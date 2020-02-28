1 Killed in Tollbooth Crash in Hooksett, NH

One person died overnight in a fiery crash at a toll plaza in New Hampshire, state police say.

State troopers and the Hooksett Fire Department responded around 1:55 a.m. Friday to a report of a crash on Interstate 93 southbound at the Hooksett Toll Plaza.

Responding authorities discovered a 2017 Subaru Forester had struck one of the manned toll booths and caught fire, killing the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The toll attendant who had been working in the tollbooth was not injured, police say, however he was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Officials are working to identify the driver at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Erin Frost at 603-271-3636.

It's unclear what may have caused the fatal crash. It remains under investigation.