1 Killed in Wrong-Way Crash in Milton

By Lara Salahi

One person is dead in an early morning wrong-way crash on I-93 south in Milton, Massachusetts State Police confirmed.

Police say the vehicle that caused the crash was headed north on the southbound side of I-93 near Exit 3 shortly before 7a.m. on Saturday. Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash.

All southbound travel lanes were closed for nearly two hours leading to major traffic delays as emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

Authorities have not released any additional information.

