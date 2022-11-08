$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Massachusetts

No one from Massachusetts won the record $2 billion Powerball jackpot on Monday night, but one lucky Bay State resident did win $1 million.

The Massachusetts State Lottery said someone who bought a Powerball ticket at West Squantum Market and Liquors at 205 West Squantum St. in Quincy won $1 million in the Nov. 7 drawing. The winner's name was not released.

Lottery officials said nine other people won $50,000 prizes in the drawing.

Here's where those winning tickets were purchased:

Cumberland Farms, 1128 Oakhill Ave., Attleborough

Thistle & Shamrock, 62 Walden St., Cambridge

New Mart Variety, 69 Sterling St., Clinton

Speedway, 91 Faunce Corner Mall Road, North Dartmouth

Speedway, 373 Bridge St., Dedham

Nobscot's Cafe, 847 Edgell Road, Framingham

Stop & Shop, 3900 Falmouth Road, Marstons Mills

Main Street Variety, 335 Main St., Medford

Cumberland Farms, 105 Post Office Park, Wilbraham

Don’t forget to check your Powerball tickets! One Massachusetts Lottery player won $1,000,000, and nine players won $50,000 each on last night's drawing.#Powerball #Lottery #Winners #MassLottery pic.twitter.com/2gg3pMZS0B — Mass. State Lottery (@MAStateLottery) November 8, 2022

The winning ticket for the world record jackpot $2.04 billion jackpot was sold at Joe's Service Center on West Woodbury Road in the Southern California community of Altadena, lottery officials said. The agency did not indicate whether anyone stepped forward to claim the prize and promised more details would be upcoming.

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing for the multi-state Powerball lottery are 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and Powerball number is 10. Lottery officials said the jackpot climbed beyond its earlier estimate of $1.9 billion to $2.04 billion.

The jackpot was by far the largest lottery prize ever won. It topped the previous record $1.586 billion prize won by three Powerball ticketholders in 2016.

Only four previous jackpots have topped $1 billion, but none of those were close to the current prize, which started at $20 million back on Aug. 6. Three winless months later, it ballooned beyond $2 billion.

The drawing Monday night was delayed for hours by a security process hiccup.