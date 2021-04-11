Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Auburn Police

1 Person Dead in Crash on Mass. Route 9 in Northboro

The Auburn police chief shared a photo of a mangled vehicle flipped on its roof

By Staff Reports

A person has died in a serious crash on Massachusetts Route 9 in Northboro Sunday night, authorities said.

The Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council was working the crash, Auburn Chief of Police Andrew Sluckis said in a tweet.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

He said someone had died, and shared an image of a mangled vehicle flipped on its roof.

Northboro police said earlier on Twitter that a serious crash took place, but didn't say whether anyone was dead or injured in the crash.

The victim of the crash has not been identified. It’s unclear what caused the crash.

Police recommend avoiding the area.  

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

New Hampshire 3 hours ago

Large Storage Container Catches Fire in NH Neighborhood Following Reports of Explosion

BOSTON 4 hours ago

Residents Displaced by Hyde Park House Fire

This story is developing.

This article tagged under:

Auburn PoliceMassachusettscrashfatal crashNorthborough
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us