Fatal Shooting

1 Person Dead in Overnight Shooting in Lynn

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone had been arrested by Saturday morning

By Evan Ringle

A person is dead after a shooting late Friday in Lynn, Massachusetts, police said Saturday.

The shooting, on Western Avenue near Anoka Place, was reported about 11 p.m., according to Massachusetts State Police. The slain person was found in a lot behind a building.

The shooting is currently under investigation in conjunction with Massachusetts State Police, Lynn police said.

Officials didn't immediately release any information on what took place in the shooting or give information on the person killed, beyond that he was male. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone had been arrested.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.

