One person is dead after a single-car crash overnight on Interstate 93 north in Andover, Massachusetts.

The accident occurred around 4:30 a.m., according to state police. Only one car was involved and the driver was the only occupant. The car reported veered off the highway and struck a tree, killing the driver.

There is no word yet on the cause of the crash, state police said. The accident remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.