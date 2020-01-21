1 Person Killed in Overnight Framingham Fire

Firefighters are investigating the cause of a blaze that claimed the life of one person early Tuesday in Framingham, Massachusetts.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office said the overnight inferno was reported at a single-family home located at 46 Swift Rd.
Video from the scene showed a two-story home with two windows boarded up. The home’s two garage doors also appeared to be blocked and visible damage could be seen to the garage’s roof.
It is unclear what sparked the fire. Authorities have not named the fatal victim.