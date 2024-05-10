Three arrested after ‘unruly' crowd confronts police in Manchester, NH

Three people were arrested after an "unruly" crowd confronted police officers who were executing a search warrant in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Thursday, according to police.

The Manchester Police Anti-Crime Unit was working a case involving firearms possession and drug dealing at a building at 139 Parker St. around 3:30 p.m. According to Manchester police, when officers tried to move evidence into their vehicles, they were met with an angry crowd. The conflict escalated and one officer was assaulted by several of those people.

Three people were arrested. Elida Perez-Peco, 39, was charged with obstruction of government administration, felony riot and simple assault. Jorge Ortega, 18, was charged with felonious use of a firearm, sale of a controlled drug. A 17-year-old suspect, who was not publicly identified, was charged with obstruction of government administration, felony riot, simple assault and resisting arrest.

More details were not immediately available.