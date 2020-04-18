Local
BOSTON

10-Year-Old Girl Shot in Roxbury: Boston Police

The victim was taken to a local hospital with unspecified injuries

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker and Cassy Arsenault

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 10-year-old girl was shot while in her apartment in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood, police confirmed Saturday.

Boston officials say there was a gathering in another apartment when a gun went off, and the girl was hit by a stray bullet.

The girl was taken to a local hospital where she is in critical condition.

Officers responded to the area of 21 Nazing Street after a call came in for a reported shooting.

Police Commissioner William Gross, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, and Essex County District Attorney Rachael Rollins were all on scene Saturday night.

There is a large police presence in the area, with police cars surrounding the block and a large amount of caution tape.

A crowd had also gathered and emotions appeared to be running high. At one point, a man ripped down caution tape in the area, but police do have the scene under control.

There was no immediate word on a suspect.

The shooting is being actively investigated.

