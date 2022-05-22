10 People Arrested at Hampton Beach After Large Group Forms

Police in New Hampshire arrested 10 people at Hampton Beach on Saturday.

The Hampton Police Department responded around 6:20 p.m. after it was reported that fights had started to break out within a large group that had formed on the beach.

Police decided to disperse the group, having already been aware of a well-advertised event on social media.

People were directed to leave the area, but the group left the sand and formed in the middle of Ocean Boulevard, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Traffic was stopped on Ocean Boulevard for about an hour as police continued to move the group.

Overall, ten arrests were made during this time and people are facing charges included disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Police said they expect additional charges of riot to be added.

There were no injuries or damage to property, police said.

"We thank all our law enforcement partners that continue to support our efforts," Hampton police said in a press release. "Police will continue to strictly enforce the laws of the State of New Hampshire."

Massachusetts State Police said additional patrols will be deployed at both Revere and Carson beaches on Sunday.

Elsewhere in New England, Massachusetts State Police arrested a dozen people between Revere and Carson beaches on similar charges.

Saturday saw temperatures soar into the 90s across the region. With humidity also on the rise, temperatures felt much warmer, and we'll see even warmer temperatures on Sunday.