Police Add Patrols to Revere Beach Following Arrests Made Last Weekend

After a series of fights that broke out at Revere Beach last weekend, Revere Police plan to assign additional personnel to the beach to prevent new altercations.

In the last few weeks, Revere Beach has seen multiple arrests stem from altercations between beachgoers. The fights resulted in one person going to the hospital with a potentially serious injury.

Law enforcement say the fights originated from a few hundred people gathered by the Revere Beach bandstand.

"It definitely shouldn't be happening," said Keith McConnel, a beachgoer in Revere. "You shouldn't have to fear walking down the beach."

Outside of the beach, the town of Revere has placed signs saying "If You See Something, Say Something," and "Enjoy the Beach Responsibly".

State Police have issued a warning that anyone who does cause trouble will "face the consequences".