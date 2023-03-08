10 Students Charged in Connection With Fight Following NH High School Basketball Game

Ten students have been charged in connection with a fight that broke out outside a New Hampshire high school basketball game last month.

Nashua police said they responded to Nashua High School North on Feb. 7 for a reported disturbance. The incident occurred following a basketball game between Nashua High School North and Manchester Memorial High School and involved students from both schools.

A police detail officer was at the game, but as the incident unfolded, the officer was overwhelmed by the number of students involved. Additional officers were called to the school to help disperse the crowd and ensure the safety of students and staff.

Following an investigation, police said 10 students who were involved, many of them from Nashua High School North, were identified and charged with riot. They did not say whether any students from Manchester Memorial High School were charged.

Seven of the students were under the age of 18 and their cases will be handled in juvenile court.

Three of the defendants were charged as adults, including 19-year-old Anthony Michel, 18-year-old Vincent Falcone and 18-year-old Eduardo Valdes. All three are from Nashua. They are scheduled to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court at a later date.

"The Nashua Police Department, along with the Nashua School District, have zero tolerance for violent or other dangerous behaviors on school grounds," Nashua police said in a statement. "Student safety is paramount during school hours or during after school activities. Students that engage in this type behavior will be held accountable for their actions."

Both school districts limited attendance at sporting events in the wake of the fight.

Anyone with additional information about the fight is asked to call the Nashua Police Department Crime Line at 603-589-1665.