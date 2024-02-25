Boston

10-week-old puppy rescued after being found near busy I-93 on ramp in Boston

The Chihuahua puppy, named Sparkle, is now available for adoption.

By Marc Fortier

The Animal Rescue League of Boston is caring for a 10-week-old puppy that was rescued after being found living as a stray along a high-traffic area.

The Chihuahua puppy, named Sparkle, was found this past week in the Neponset Circle area, the ARL said, along the on ramp heading toward I-93. The Good Samaritan who rescued her had seen the dog in the area for several days, and rescued it after seeing the small dog wander toward the busy highway.

The dog weighed just three pounds and is all black, so ARL workers said Sparkle is "incredibly lucky" not to have been struck by a vehicle.

The Good Samaritan lives at the Pine Street Inn, and once brought to the inn, staff took the puppy to the ARL's Boston Animal Care and Adoption Center. The dog was frightened, and while it had an abnormal gait, it was determined to be in good health.

Sparkle was recently spayed and is now available for adoption.

