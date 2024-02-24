Police arrest suspected armed robber who cased 2 stores in Boston's Back Bay

Authorities arrested a man in connection to two armed robberies in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood this week.

Boston Police say they arrested 61-year-old David Joseph Laffey in the area of Island Street and Melnea Cass Blvd.

Police said the first armed robbery occurred around 5 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of 470 Commonwealth Avenue, the listed address for Bluemoon Smoke Shop, and the second around 9:15 p.m. on Thursday in the area of 324 Newbury Street, the address for City Smoke Shop.

Laffey was charged with armed robbery and possession of drugs in Roxbury District Court.

The man said he had a gun, but no weapon was shown, according to police.

The man fled toward Boylston Street in both incidents. Police didn't say what was taken.

The man can be heard in surveillance footage saying he is armed and ordering an employee to open the cash register.

"I've got a weapon and I don't want to use it," the robber can be heard.

He's seen grabbing most of the cash and stuffing it into his pocket.

The incident had people in the area disappointed.

"It's very safe down here and it is kind of weird to see. I mean, I didn't see a gun in the video or anything like that, but even saying that is horrible and must have made him very scared," Back Bay resident Roberto Chadwick said.

The robberies remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 617-343-5619. Anonymous tips can also be reported to 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word "TIP" to 27463.