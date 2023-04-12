Local

Watertown

10 Years His Brush With Death, Dic Donohue Is Still Mending

"I just don't know what what the old normal felt like anymore," says the former transit police officer who was shot during the hunt for the Boston Marathon bombers

By JC Monahan

NBC Universal, Inc.

Now retired, MBTA Transit Police Officer Dic Donohue almost lost his life during the manhunt for the Boston Marathon bombers.

He sat down with NBC10 Boston at home to reflect on the past 10 years, how his life has changed and the impact the bombings had on the work he's doing today. He still hasn't fully recovered, and may never.

"It's hard to describe," Donohue said. "I just don't know what what the old normal felt like anymore."

But he's still making a difference, in part by giving back to the Greg Hill Foundation.

