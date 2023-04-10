12-Year-Old Recovering After Being Hit by Stray Bullet In His Mattapan Home

A 12-year-old boy was shot while he was getting ready for bed inside his home in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood on Sunday evening, his family confirms to NBC10 Boston.

Altagracia Lorenzo’s 12-year-old stepson Luis was shot in the leg right in front of her, his dad, and his teenage sister around 8:30 p.m.

There were bullet holes in the living room window and a kitchen wall.

Luis was walking from the kitchen to his bedroom, when he was hit, and fell to the floor.

“He said, ‘no, don’t let me die, don’t let me die,’” Lorenzo said. “It was a very difficult moment, and a difficult situation.”

Outside the second-floor apartment building on the 500 block of Cummins Highway, the driver’s side window of Lorenzo’s SUV was blown out by another bullet in the random shooting.

Lorenzo and her stepdaughter were in the kitchen and came within inches of one of the bullets, and her husband, also nearby, was on the couch watching TV.

“I don’t feel secure,” Lorenzo said.

On Monday morning, just hours after Luis was shot in his home, with the boy still in the hospital, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and police Commissioner Michael Cox responded to questions about the shooting outside city hall.

“He clearly was not the intended person involved with this stuff, but it doesn’t matter, and so you know, we’re going to work as hard as we can to partner with as many people as we can to make sure that we do what we can about gun violence,” Commissioner Cox said.

Wu added that she was disgusted by the violence; especially seen coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic nationwide.

“It’s infuriating,” Mayor Wu said. “As a mother, I am enraged that our young people at all have to think about their safety.”

The latest Boston police records online show 22 non-fatal shootings in Boston in 2023 as of early April, compared to 29 in 2022 during the same time period.

Luis was expected to be OK, and return home from the hospital on Monday.

Boston police were still searching for the shooter as of early Monday evening.