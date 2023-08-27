14-year-old arrested with firearm in Hyde Park

A teenager was arrested in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Boston with a firearm on Friday afternoon.

Police say they were investigating a missing persons case in the area of 6 Alwin Street and learned that the person also had an outstanding arrest warrant.

The teenager was seen entering a car and officers started a traffic stop, according to authorities.

Authorities say they recovered a Kel-Tec Sub-2000 rifle with 15 rounds in the magazine from the vehicle.

The 14-year-old is facing multiple firearm charges.

The teenager is expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.