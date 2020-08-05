14-Year-Old Boy Impales Leg on Fence in Melrose, Police Say

A 14-year-old boy is recovering from a serious leg injury he suffered Tuesday night in Melrose, Massachusetts.

The boy was impaled by spikes on a fence, according to police, who responded around 9:30 p.m. to Winthrop Elementary School. He had tried to jump the fence to help an older woman after she fell down on the sidewalk.

The victim may have hit his femoral artery, police in Melrose said Wednesday.

Friends used a sweatshirt to try to stop the bleeding. When police arrived, they say he was pale and lethargic from blood loss.

Police and firefighters tended to the boy at the scene, using a tourniquet to stop the bleeding before he was taken by ambulance to a Boston hospital. Authorities do not believe there will be any long-term health effects.