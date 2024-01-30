Providence

15-year-old stabbed in Providence over pair of sneakers

A teenager suffered minor injuries after being stabbed for his shoes in Providence, Rhode Island, according to police

WJAR

Police say a 15-year-old boy was stabbed over a pair of sneakers Tuesday in Providence, Rhode Island.

NBC affiliate WJAR reported that the teen suffered minor injuries in the stabbing on Sumter Street.

Authorities said the victim was stabbed in the back for his shoes, according to the station.

The teenager was brought to Hasbro Children's Hospital.

It was not immediately clear if a suspect was in custody.

