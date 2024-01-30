15-year-old stabbed in Providence over pair of sneakers

Police say a 15-year-old boy was stabbed over a pair of sneakers Tuesday in Providence, Rhode Island.

NBC affiliate WJAR reported that the teen suffered minor injuries in the stabbing on Sumter Street.

Authorities said the victim was stabbed in the back for his shoes, according to the station.

The teenager was brought to Hasbro Children's Hospital.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

It was not immediately clear if a suspect was in custody.