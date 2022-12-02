Local

Boston Fire Department

16 Displaced After Fire at Dorchester Triple-Decker

The cause was still under investigation Friday morning

By Matt Fortin

Boston Fire Department

A fire burned at a triple-decker home Friday morning in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, resulting in significant damage to the building and 16 people being displaced, according to the city's fire department.

The fire broke out at a home on Lucerne Street, and was quickly extinguished by firefighters, according to the Boston Fire Department. The ordeal happened around 4 a.m. Friday.

Nobody was hurt, but there were five adults and 11 children displaced due to the fire, the agency said.

The fire department and Red Cross are helping the people impacted with housing. The cause of the fire remained under investigation Friday morning.

