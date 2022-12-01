Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Somerville

‘It Was Crazy!' Adorable Boy in Royal Guard Outfit Meets William and Kate

The Prince and Princess sent a personal thanks to Henry, whom they met at Greentown Labs in Somerville

By Asher Klein and Eli Rosenberg

NBC Universal, Inc.

A little boy with a big hat got a royal honor on Thursday, when the Prince and Princess of Wales stopped to say hello on their visit to Boston.

Henry, 8, was dressed up as a member of the King's Guard — the famously stoic soldiers in big, fuzzy hats who stand watch at Buckingham Palace — outside Greentown Labs in his native Somerville.

The climate tech startup was the first stop on the royals' itinerary in the Boston area Thursday, and Henry came ready — he had flowers with him that he ended up being able to give to the royals.

"It was crazy!" he said afterward. "I wasn't actually that nervous now that I think of it when I actually did it."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The couple asked Henry for his name and where he got his costume, the boy recalled.

The Prince and Princess sent a personal thanks to the boy as well:

PHOTOS: William, Kate Make a Royal Visit to Boston

More from the royal visit in Boston

Royal Family 7 hours ago

On Royal Visit Day 2, William and Kate Make Friends as They Crisscross Boston

Royal Family Nov 30

Royal Visit: Live Updates as Prince William, Kate Visit Boston

Royal Visit 5 hours ago

Where Did the Royals Head to After the Celtics Game? Twitter Gives Wrong Answers Only

This article tagged under:

SomervilleRoyal FamilyPrince William
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us