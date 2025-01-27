16-year-old arrested for gun possession after altercation at Boston school

A 16-year-old was arrested on firearms charges after he was found with a gun after an earlier altercation at a school in Boston.

Boston police said they responded to a reported verbal disturbance at Mary Lyons School in Brighton around 12:40 p.m. Friday. The altercation reportedly involved multiple students, and school staff members intervened in an attempt to de-escalate the situation.

During the incident, police said one student made threats before leaving the school in a vehicle. School staff were concerned that the dispute might escalate further, so police remained at the school until dismissal.

Later that afternoon, police received information about one of the involved students' location near the school. The teen was spotted inside a nearby laundromat, and attempted to flee upon seeing officers. He was detained due to the earlier threats.

While securing the scene, police said they found a black jacket near the teen which contained a loaded Smith & Wesson revolver with six rounds of ammunition.

The 16-year old was taken into custody and is expected to be arraigned in Brighton District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and carrying a loaded firearm without a license.