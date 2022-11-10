Local

New Bedford

16-Year-Old Girl Shot in New Bedford Has Died

The investigation is ongoing

By Thea DiGiammerino

A 16-year-old girl who was shot in New Bedford on Saturday night has died, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Thursday.

The DA said the victim, Anali Farias, arrived at St. Luke's Hospital in the backseat of a car that was apparently hit by gunfire. Shortly before, around 11:30 p.m., police had received several 911 calls about a shooting near Bullard and North Front streets.

Anali did not survive her injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. More details were not immediately available.

New Bedford
