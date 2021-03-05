Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
missing person

16-Year-Old Missing in Worcester, Police Say

Worcester Police

Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, are asking for the public to help find a missing teenager.

Sixteen-year-old Edward Veneziano was last seen on Harrington Way near Franklin Street, but police did not say when.

Veneziano is described as being about 5-foot-10 and 120 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, purple sneakers and a black backpack when he was last seen, police said.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

real estate 1 min ago

Take a Tour of the Boston Condo With That Open-Concept Bathroom

Massachusetts 42 mins ago

Maine Opens Quarantine-Free Travel for All of New England: What to Know

The Worcester Police Department asked anyone with information to call 911, though the notice didn't say that Veneziano was believed to be in any danger.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This article tagged under:

missing personMassachusettsWorcester
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us