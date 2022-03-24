Local

Saugus

16-Year-Old Stabbed in Saugus

Police say the teen was stabbed multiple times

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

A 16-year-old was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Saugus, Mass. on Thursday.

Saugus police said they responded just before 4 p.m. when they received a 911 call from a Saugus Center business reporting the stabbing. Officers found the teen with multiple stab wounds He was treated on scene and taken to the hospital for further treatment. His condition was not immediately clear.

Investigators said they believe the teen was stabbed near Raddin Terrace. They do not believe it was a random attack.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or who may have seen something suspicious in the area around that time is asked to call Saugus police at 781-233-1740.

