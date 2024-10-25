Plymouth

Police investigation shuts Plymouth's Main Street

Police said there was no danger to the public

By Asher Klein

Main Street in downtown Plymouth, Massachusetts, is shut for a police investigation Friday night, the department said.

It wasn't immediately clear what led police to urge the public to avoid the area, or if anyone was hurt, but police said there was no danger to the public.

Aerial footage showed the street taped off, with investigators apparently focused on a parking lot.

A police investigation in a parking lot in Plymouth, Massachusetts, on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024.
NBC10 Boston
A police investigation in a parking lot in Plymouth, Massachusetts, on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024.
