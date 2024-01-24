18 face charges after Raytheon sign vandalized during protest in Tewksbury

Eighteen people with be summonsed to court to face charges after a protest in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, led to the vandalism of a sign outside Raytheon Technologies.

Tewksbury police said the event on Jan. 17 was in protest of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war on the Gaza Strip. Protesters gathered outside the Raytheon building on Apple Hill Drive to prevent people from getting inside. They also blocked traffic, according to police.

At one point protesters splashed red paint across a company sign.

The group eventually left on their own.

Police say they've identified 18 of those protesters and they will be summonsed to Lowell District Court on charges of defacing or damaging property and disorderly conduct.

“We respect everyone’s right to peacefully protest in a public place, but in this instance, several laws were broken, and we will hold those who violate the law accountable,” said Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan Columbus.

The investigation is ongoing and police are working to identify more of the protesters.

Raytheon and other defense contractors have been targeted by protesters for their involvement in the military campaign in the Middle East.