18-year-old charged with Mass. construction site theft

An 18-year-old man is facing charges in connection to a construction site theft in Dartmouth, Massachusetts.

Police arrested Chad Rainville, of Dartmouth, Saturday afternoon following a search of his home and a U-Haul van he rented which contained tools and other items allegedly stolen from a construction site early that day.

A 15-year-old who allegedly participated in the theft was question by police and released to a parent, police said.

Rainville is facing charges including receiving stolen property and conspiracy.

